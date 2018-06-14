Volvo S60 Shows Off New Face in Teaser Video

Volvo will debut a new S60 sedan on June 20, the automaker has confirmed. Until then, we can pretty much see the entire face of the new model in this latest teaser posted to social media.

The video reveals the S60 will feature “Thor’s Hammer” LED lights as well as a larger, more rectangular grille. A Polestar badge sits in the lower right part of the grille, indicating electrification.

Volvo announced it will launch its new Polestar Engineered series on the S60. These models will feature everything from special gold-painted six-piston brake calipers to black chrome exhaust pipes and gold seat belts. More than that, the Polestar Engineered model will receive performance upgrades including improved brake pads, a recalibrated eight-speed transmission, and multi-link front and rear suspension featuring Ohlins shock absorbers with dual-flow valves for stiffened springs and shocks. It borrows the strut bar and adjustable shock absorber design from the Polestar 1. The Polestar Engineered treatment is available on the plug-in hybrid S60. Polestar has tuned the powertrain to net 415 hp and 494 lb-ft of torque, up 15 horses and 22 lb-ft.

Volvo will build the S60 at its new plant in Charleston, South Carolina. It will be the first Volvo car made in the U.S.

Source: Volvo via Instagram