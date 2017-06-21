Volvo Spins Off Polestar, Which Will Build Electrified Performance Cars

Volvo’s in-house performance arm, Polestar, will become its own separately branded electrified high-performance car company, the automaker announced today. Volvo’s Senior Vice President of Design, Thomas Ingenlath, will become Polestar’s new Chief Executive Officer.

“Thomas heading up the Polestar organization shows our commitment to establishing a truly differentiated stand-alone brand within the Volvo Car Group,” said Volvo president and CEO Håkan Samuelsson, in a release.

Jonathan Goodman, Volvo’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications, will join Ingenlath at Polestar as the company’s Chief Operating Officer.

Volvo started working with Polestar in motorsports in 1996 and bought it in July of 2015. Once the two companies separate, Polestar can brand its own vehicles without a Volvo badge. Additionally, the high-performance brand will assist Volvo in creating Polestar-branded performance packages for the automaker’s vehicle lineup. Volvo currently sells Polestar versions of the S60 and V60 (pictured below). Polestar versions of the S90 and V90 have been rumored to be in development, reportedly packing a hybrid system producing as much as 600 hp.

Volvo is not the only one benefiting from this as Polestar will continue to have access to the Swedish automaker’s technology and manufacturing expertise. The goal of this collaboration is for the development and production of world-leading electrified high-performance cars.

“Polestar will be a credible competitor in the emerging global market for high performance electrified cars. With Polestar, we are able to offer electrified cars to the world’s most demanding, progressive drivers in all market segments,” said Mr. Samuelsson.

Expect Polestar to release more information on its commercial plans and products later this year.