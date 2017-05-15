Volvo to Introduce Android Infotainment System

New Volvos including the XC90 feature one of the most advanced infotainment systems on the market, but the automaker still sees room for improvement. Volvo has partnered with Google to develop an infotainment system based on the Android operating system, and it’s expected to launch on new models within two years.

The Android-backed infotainment system will give drivers access to hundreds of apps developed by Google, Volvo, or third-party developers. These apps will be incorporated into the existing infotainment format that Volvo drivers will find familiar.

“Google’s platform and services will enhance the user experience by enabling more personalization possibilities, while Android will offer increased flexibility from a development perspective,” said Henrik Green, senior vice president of research and development at Volvo Car Group, in a recent release.

Volvo also announced it’s updating recent models with Google Local Search, a location-based service application. This feature will be released through an update to customers with Sensus Navigation.

Expect to learn more on Volvo’s partnership with Google at this year’s Google I/O conference Wednesday, May 17.