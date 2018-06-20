Volvo Becomes a Domestic Automaker

CHARLESTON, South Carolina — In the midst of President Trump’s effort to restore American manufacturing jobs by imposing strict tariffs on certain imports, Volvo officially opened its first-ever North American assembly plant ahead of the start-of-production for the next S60 sedan beginning this fall.

The 2019 Volvo S60 will be built here in a new 2.3-million square-foot facility, employing approximately 1,500 by the end of this year, for domestic North American and export markets. The plant has capacity for 150,000 units per year, and in the 2021 calendar year, it will add production of the large XC90 sport/utility vehicle, which is built on the same large-car Scalable Product Architecture also shared with the S90, V90, V90CC, and the V60 station wagon just introduced this Spring.

With this plant, Volvo joins Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Volkswagen, Honda, Subaru, Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, and Kia in building mass market vehicles in the U.S. for domestic and export consumption.

Volvo says it has committed a $1.1-billion investment in the plant, which may eventually employ up to 4,000 workers. The factory is built on 1,600 acres, and includes an office for up to 300 research & development staff in addition to the line workers. The Charleston plant joins two manufacturing and one engine plant in Europe, three car factories, and one engine plant in China, and assembly plants in India and Malaysia. Stay tuned for unveiling of the new 2019 Volvo S60 to make its global debut here at 11:20 a.m. Eastern time.