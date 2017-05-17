Volvo Announces Pricing on 2018 XC60

Full-size SUVs used to be the most popular offering here in the U.S. and now; compact crossovers are the fastest growing automotive segment. Determined to make a slice of that very large pie its own, Volvo recently debuted the all-new XC60 and has now released its pricing.

Larger than other compact crossovers, the XC60 features three different engines that correspond to trim levels; the XC60 T5 turbocharged four-cylinder produces 250 hp, the XC60 T6 turbocharged and supercharged four-cylinder producing 316 hp, and the XC60 T8 Twin Engine Electric Plug-In Hybrid producing 400 hp.

As for pricing, the XC60 T5 starts at $41,500, the XC60 T6 starting at $44,900, and finally, the most expensive of the trio of trims, the XC60 T8 will start at $52,900. All XC60s will come standard with a host of exclusive equipment such as, panoramic moonroof, leather seats, “Thor’s Hammer” LED headlamps, and both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

In terms of safety equipment, all XC60s will also feature lane keeping aid, oncoming land mitigation, and blind spot information system which now uses the company’s steer assist functionality.

Customers will also be able to option their XC60s with Nappa leather seats with ventilation, heating, and massage functions, and a four-corner air suspension that gives the XC60 a softer ride. In addition, it offers a premium Bowers & Wilkins sound system, which is one of the best in the industry in our opinion.

Volvo has stated that with this announcement, the company has opened up its order books, letting customers configure their personal XC60s on its website and putting down a deposit for the upcoming compact crossover SUV.

As for delivery, Volvo also indicated that the first XC60s ordered would arrive in the U.S. this fall.