Volkswagen’s EV Embrace Accelerates

Volkswagen is embracing electric vehicles in a big hurry. Five I.D. EVs have already been signed off for production. They include a small hatchback, five- and seven-seat crossovers, a version of the I.D. Buzz concept, and an upscale sedan badged Aero-e.

This batch will be followed by a second wave of vehicles that is expected to include a Volkswanen-badged derivative of the Sedric autonomous car concept for 2023, a crossover sized between the two mentioned above, and at least two plug-in hybrid models which aim right at the heart of the environmentally-conscious customers.

Also under consideration is a zero-emission version of the Beetle, a four-seat convertible crossover, and a two-door, open-air coupe inspired by the Volkswagen T-Roc concept. The most interesting one, though, is an eye-catching e-roadster conceived by VW’s performance-oriented R division, which desperately needs a high-visibility, high-performance, rear-drive sports car.