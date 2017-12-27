Two-Row Version of the Volkswagen Atlas Coming

Volkswagen introduced the three-row Atlas crossover this year to cater to the North American market. Now, it looks like the automaker will add a two-row, five-seat version of the Atlas.

“We decided the Atlas will get a slightly lower-positioned five-seater, with nice, coupe-ish styling, [but the] same dimensions,” Volkswagen Group of America CEO Hinrich Woebcken confirmed to Automotive News.

A two-row Volkswagen Atlas should help fill the void left by the midsize Touareg. That SUV, which arrived in the U.S. for the 2004 model year, was discontinued here for 2018.

Volkswagen is also changing up the Tiguan line. Recently introduced, the 2018 Tiguan for North America receives a longer wheelbase that helps it grow significantly in size, making it more akin to the likes of a Toyota Highlander than a Toyota RAV4.

Now, Woebcken is revealing plans for a smaller Tiguan, although it will still sit on the long wheelbase. And it will offer two rows, not the three that are optionally available on the current Tiguan.

It’s unclear when we can expect to see the new versions of the Atlas and Tiguan. But the new vehicles should help Volkswagen cover more ground in the crossover market at a reasonable cost, Woebcken noted.