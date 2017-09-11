Volkswagen Updates I.D. Crozz Concept

After debuting the I.D. Crozz in April, Volkswagen is bringing a new version of the concept to the Frankfurt motor show this month. The I.D. Crozz II previews an electric crossover that will hit the market in 2020.

Oddly, the new concept looks extremely similar to the original one. The biggest changes include LED lights that look more realistic for production, updated wheels, and more noticeable body cladding that adds athletic appeal. In contrast to the Hibiscus Red Metallic paint job, the rear receives a black finish much like the old model. The roof appears to have solar panels.

Inside the cabin, Volkswagen kept the general layout of the original concept. Removing the B-pillar frees up space, allowing easy entry and exit via doors that swing and slide open. There is apparently enough room to fit a bicycle despite the low roofline.

Drivers and passengers can open and close the doors using voice commands. The production version will eventually feature a fully autonomous driving mode that passengers can be activated via voice instruction.

Like the previous concept, the new model delivers 302 hp and tops out at 112 mph. An all-wheel-drive system comprises an electric motor at the front axle and another at the rear, in addition to a centrally located battery. VW says this layout helps with weight distribution and allows the I.D. Crozz II to achieve similar handling characteristics to the Golf GTI. The model features electronic damping, a multi-link rear suspension, and MacPherson struts. Range is estimated to hit about 310 miles.

In addition to the crossover, Volkswagen will introduce two other electric vehicles as part of its new I.D. family. A hatch will arrive in 2020, and a revived Microbus is coming in 2022. All three vehicles will sit on VW’s all-electric MEB architecture and will run on an operating system that allows for quick software updates.

The I.D. Crozz will debut alongside the Polo GTI and Golf Sportsvan at the Frankfurt Motor Show.