Volkswagen on Track to Build 6 Million Cars in 2017

Over the last two years, Volkswagen has spent a lot of time in the news due to its diesel emissions scandal. But while the costs related to settling that scandal have been massive, it doesn’t appear the German automaker has suffered much in the sales department. This year, Volkswagen says it’s on track to build six million vehicles.

In the last year, VW has launched several new models such as the Atlas, Arteon, and T-Roc. But according to the company, its strong sales have been driven by established nameplates including the Jetta, Golf, Passat, and Polo, as well as one of its Chinese-market sedans, the Santana.

“More than six million vehicles produced in 12 months – there is one thing that this shows above all: our plants and employees are continually improving their production competence. We have top teams in production which successfully master growing demand from customers,” Thomas Ulbrich, Volkswagen’s head of production and logistics, said in a statement.

Through November of this year, Volkswagen’s best-seller in the U.S. has been the Jetta, which has sold 108,575 units. For comparison, VW sold 64,449 Golfs and 57,707 Passats in the same timeframe. Interestingly, one dealer somewhere in the U.S. still managed to sell a single Eos despite it being out of production since July of 2015.

According to VW’s math, in the last 72 years, it has produced more than 150 million vehicles. Currently, it has at least 60 models in its lineup that it produces in 50 factories across 14 countries.