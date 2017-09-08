Volkswagen Teases Updated I.D. Crozz Concept Ahead of 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show

Volkswagen has teased a new version of its I.D. Crozz Concept ahead of its official debut at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. First revealed earlier this year at the 2017 Shanghai auto show, the I.D Crozz Concept previews the automaker’s upcoming all-electric crossover.

It will be part of its I.D. vehicle family, which also includes the I.D. Buzz Concept, a modern, EV successor to the iconic Microbus, and the I.D. Concept, a compact EV hatchback that can travel between 243-373 miles on a single charge.

Based on the two videos released by Volkswagen, the latest iteration of the I.D. Crozz Concept will feature a two-tone exterior treatment with white pillars and a red finish on the main body.

The car still retains the original concept’s swoopy looks, which made it appear like a raised sedan to an extent, and out back, it features a full-length LED light strip that connects the two thin LED taillight clusters.

In a second video, the concept’s roof is highlighted and it appears that it features a solar sunroof that absorbs energy to operate part of its systems.

Additionally, there are what appear to be four lidar units rising out of the roof, indicating that the I.D. Crozz will likely have autonomous capabilities.

The newest version of the I.D. Crozz Concept will likely retain the same powertrain layout, meaning it’ll have a combined output of 302 hp from its electric motors and a claimed range of 311 miles per charge.

For the U.S. market, the production version of the I.D. Crozz will likely be the first model from Volkswagen’s I.D. family to arrive.