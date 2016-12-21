Volkswagen Teases Another I.D. Concept Ahead of Detroit

Imagine you are stuck in traffic and no longer have the energy or patience to drive. You tap on your car’s glowing logo and the steering wheel retracts into the dashboard. Laser scanners, ultrasonic and radar sensors, and cameras monitor traffic and the road ahead for you.

Sounds like a dream but that’s what Volkswagen is selling at this year’s Detroit auto show. VW claims its I.D. concept vehicle will be able to drive fully autonomously in the future. If you enjoy driving automobiles for fun, the future sounds like a real snore.

The company’s latest show car has two motors and all-wheel drive. We’re also told that the design icon has a multi-functional, flexible interior. Can it be another BUDD-e concept like the one we saw at last year’s CES show?

“The concept vehicle forges links between the legendary origins of the Volkswagen brand and its electrifying future. Like the I.D., this concept is also based on the Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB), and so it shows the potential and bandwidth of the MEB,” VW hypes in its newest release.

Volkswagen’s last I.D. concept, which was revealed at the Paris auto show earlier this year, was a zero emission car. The latest teaser images look futuristic, boxy, and appear to be another update on the Microbus in a traditional shade of yellow. It also seems to be another rehash of the VW Bulli concept that made a splash in Geneva back in 2011.

I.D. represents a new generation of fully connected, all-electric vehicles from the emissions scandal plagued automaker.

“The I.D. also stands for purity in design language, form, and character as well as typical Volkswagen attention to detail and ideal use of interior space,” the release adds.

VW also declares that the overall concept is revolutionary and it “combines ample space for travel with a long electric driving range, to usher a new feeling of freedom – with zero emissions – and a new era of mobility.”

Let’s just say we’ll believe it when we see it for now.