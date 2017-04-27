Volkswagen T-Roc Hits the Road in New Video

After introducing the Atlas, Volkswagen is gearing up to launch the next model in its crossover offensive: the B-segment T-Roc. A new video shows the small crossover carving through desert back roads, hinting at the model’s performance off the beaten path.

Although we’ve already seen the T-Roc with much less camouflage, it’s still unclear exactly what to expect when it enters production. The video provides a few close-up shots of the grille, rear window spoiler, and other elements, and the model has clearly been toned down from the concept that debuted three years ago. The T-Roc will be almost 8 inches shorter than the outgoing Tiguan, while also measuring 6.4 inches lower and 0.4 inch wider. A range of gas and diesel engines will be available.

As revealed in the video description, the final version of the Volkswagen T-Roc will be shown in its full glory soon. Production on the new model is slated for the second half of this year. However, we still don’t know if it will make its way to the U.S. market.

Get a closer look at the new Volkswagen T-Roc in the video below.