Volkswagen T-Roc Teased Again Ahead of August 23 Debut

Volkswagen is teasing its subcompact T-Roc crossover yet again in a video that takes us behind the scenes of the new model’s design process. In addition to giving us another glimpse at the upcoming crossover, the video reveals that the T-Roc will debut August 23.

The video starts with designers sketching the T-Roc by hand. We then see computer-generated renderings of the interior, and the VW designers walk us through its various styling cues and themes before cutting to shots of the full-scale clay model and miniatures. You can make out many of the new B-segment crossover’s details in this video, including a full LCD Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster borrowed from sister brand Audi. This is our most revealing official look at the Volkswagen T-Roc yet, but then again we’ve already seen it fully uncovered in spy shots.

As we’ve previously reported, the T-Roc will ride on Volkswagen’s MQB platform and offer a range of turbocharged gasoline and diesel engines in Europe. We still don’t know if the T-Roc will be offered in the U.S., but given this market’s insatiable appetite for crossovers, it seems like a strong possibility.

The Volkswagen T-Roc makes its official debut August 23, so stay tuned for more details on VW’s new small CUV.