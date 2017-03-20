Volkswagen T-Roc Reported to Arrive in U.S. in 2019

Who ready for a T-Roc? Volkswagen’s Golf-sized compact crossover concept had its world premiere at the 2014 Geneva Motor Show and now appears to be on track to make its way to the U.S.

According to a recent report by Automotive News, a version of the Volkswagen T-Roc, which goes on sale in Europe in the late summer, could arrive in the states as early as 2019.

VW brand chief Herbert Diess confirmed last week that the small SUV would go on sale in North and South America in Geneva. He described the T-Roc as being another big milestone for the brand.

The T-Roc will slot below the Tiguan and the all-new Atlas. U.S. dealers believe they can sell the cute crossover and are committed to make it profitable, AN says.

It is not yet known where the T-Roc will be built. VW’s Chattanooga plant seems like a more likely candidate than Puebla, Mexico, or Palmela, Portugal, due to the current political climate and potential import taxes, which would drastically increase the T-Roc’s cost and decrease its competitiveness in the market.

The T-Roc may also receive a new name, but that sounds unlikely. The “T” is a reference to VW’s Tiguan and Touareg SUVs, and the “Roc” refers to the all-wheel drive SUV that “doesn’t not shy away from rocky off-road trails,” VW has said.

Underpinning the two-door SUV is the same MQB platform that underpins the Golf. The concept packed a 2.0-liter, 182-horsepower turbo-diesel engine mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, but VW’s turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder is the engine most likely to be offered in the U.S.

The concept version featured removable roof halves that could be stored in the rear. Hopefully the T-top like option will remain on versions offered here.