New Video Shows Volkswagen T-Roc Strutting Its Stuff

Volkswagen will debut the T-Roc on August 23, but until then, it’s previewing the new subcompact crossover in its most revealing teaser video yet. This latest teaser shows off the headlights, taillights, bodywork, and parts of the model’s interior.

As revealed in the video, the T-Roc features a bold design that departs from the somewhat-conservative look of VW’s other crossovers. Case in point: the new wide radiator grille with integrated headlights. Creases on the hood hint at the T-Roc’s athleticism, and the silver trim brings out the vehicle’s golden paint job. In back, the T-Roc features a bulbous rear end and unique taillight signatures.

Inside, it looks very much like a Volkswagen, save for the bold yellow accents on the interior. Simplicity dominates the cockpit, and in the center sits a familiar rectangular multimedia infotainment unit.

The T-Roc will ride on Volkswagen’s MQB platform and should offer a range of turbocharged gas and diesel engines in Europe. Production gets underway in the second half of this year. It’s unclear if the model is coming to the U.S. market or not, but if so, it would compete against the Mazda CX-3, Toyota C-HR, and Honda HR-V in quite a favorable market for crossovers.