Volkswagen Shows Golf R Performance Package in New Video

In a newly released video, Volkswagen has showcased the refreshed 2018 Golf R with its new Performance package option. To improve the car’s performance even further, the Performance package adds air curtains, a new rear spoiler that creates more downforce, high-performance brakes, and an Akrapovic titanium exhaust. Additionally, the Performance package disables the top speed limiter on your Golf R, allowing to to reach 267 km/h or roughly 166 mph.

The European-spec refreshed Golf R features a more powerful 306-hp version of the current car’s 2.0-liter turbo-four whereas the U.S.-spec car doesn’t get the power bump and retains its 292-hp output. However, in addition to the six-speed manual, the U.S.-spec car does receive the new seven-speed twin-clutch automatic gearbox as an option, replacing the old six-speed unit. Additionally, the 2018 Golf family refresh gave the hot hatch a much needed infusion of new tech features in the form of Volkswagen’s Digital Cockpit, which replaces traditional gauge clusters with a 12.3-inch multi-function display, and a new infotainment system with a larger 8.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration plus an optional navigation system.

We reached out to Volkswagen for comment and learned that the Performance package will not be available for the U.S.-spec Golf R. Check out the video below to drool over this piece of hot hatch forbidden fruit.

