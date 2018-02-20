Volkswagen I.D. Vizzion Concept Heads to Geneva

Autonomous technology still has a long way to go before it becomes commercially viable. But just because automakers don’t actually have self-driving technology to show off yet doesn’t mean they’re going to wait to design autonomous concept cars. In Volkswagen’s case, that’s the I.D. Vizzion Concept.

Like the rest of Volkswagen’s I.D. family, the Vizzion is designed to be electric. But while other I.D. concepts are more conventional electric vehicles, the Vizzion is meant to be autonomous.

Unlike some other companies, however, Volkswagen designed the Vizzion to look more like a traditional sedan than a generic transportation pod. From what we can see, the I.D. Vizzion is a pretty good looking living room on wheels, but we’ll wait to pass judgment until we see the concept at the Geneva Motor Show next month.

Volkswagen says the Vizzion will be controlled by a “digital chauffeur” that allows passengers to interact with the car without physical controls. As the press release explains it, “The concept car drives, steers and navigates autonomously in traffic, enabling passengers to freely structure their time during the drive. A virtual host, with which passengers communicate via voice and gesture control, knows the personal preferences of the vehicle guests–thanks to complete embedding into the digital eco-system–and it adapts to each of them individually.”

With a 111-kWh battery and two electric motors, the I.D. Vizzion should have a range of more than 400 miles, Volkswagen says. Both motors combine to make 302 hp and give Vizzion a top speed of 112 mph.

As with most fully autonomous concepts, don’t expect to see the I.D. Vizzion on the road anytime soon. That said, Volkswagen plans to offer a production version of the original I.D. concept in 2020, followed by a production I.D. Crozz and eventually a production I.D. Buzz. The I.D. hatchback will debut with semi-autonomous features, and fully autonomous features are planned for the I.D. family after 2025.