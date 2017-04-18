Volkswagen I.D. Crozz Crossover Concept Debuts at 2017 Shanghai Auto Show

Volkswagen introduced its third I.D. concept, a Tesla-fighting crossover utility vehicle (CUV) named I.D. Crozz, at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show.

The fun, futuristic VW with a low roofline, big wheels, and a glowing badge logo is based off the company’s new Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB) electric vehicle architecture. It follows the debut of the I.D. in Paris in 2016 and I.D. Buzz in Detroit this year.

VW claims that the I.D. Crozz delivers 302 horsepower from its two electric motors, has a top speed of 112 mph, and a range of 311 miles on single battery charge. It can be driven in electric all-wheel drive when going off-road or in the snow thanks to the 201-hp rear motor and 101-hp coaxial drive system up front.

The 83-kWh lithium-ion batteries are stored beneath the length of the cabin’s floor, which provides a balanced 48/52 percent front/rear weight distribution. This allows the CUV to offers handling characteristics similar to a Golf GTI, VW claims.

A sophisticated multi-link rear and strut-type front suspension with electronic damping and decoupled subframes helps provide the sporty handling. VW states that the I.D. Crozz, which rides on a 109.2-inch wheelbase, is 182.1 inches long, 74.4 inches wide, and 63.3 inches tall. The concept offers the same amount of interior space as a 2018 Tiguan SUV while being 3 inches shorter, 1.9 inches lower, and 2.2 inches wider.

“For us, the three prototypes of this new generation of zero-emission vehicles… mark the start of a design and technology revolution that is going to change individual mobility and the Volkswagen brand forever,” said Klaus Bischoff, VW design head, in a statement.

We imagine Bischoff said this before a very large, cheering audience in Shanghai too.

VW says that when the I.D. Crozz is in I.D. Pilot mode, it can drive itself autonomously. I.D. Pilot is estimated to roll out sometime around 2025.

Other bold claims by the German automaker state that the four-door can be charged up to 80 percent in only 30 minutes using a 150 kW DC fast charger.

Aside from the nifty, illuminated VW badge up front, the concept sports interactive LED headlights that can blink, wink, and emulate the human eye (Interactive Spotlight).

Inside the modern cockpit features an augmented reality head-up display, active info display, infotainment tablet, video mirrors, and door panel controls.

VW says the “multifunctional steering wheel retracts into the dashboard and fuses with the digitalized instruments (Active Info Display) to form a single unit. In both automatic and manual mode the driver also receives speed and navigation information via an augmented reality head-up display.”

The concept features a flexible interior for passengers and hauling stuff with numerous layout configurations and large doors that swing or slide open. Its front doors open at a 90-degree angle thanks to no B-pillars that get in your way.

VW’s fantasy crossover EV also features a customized in-car climate “CleanAir” system to provide “air quality like that in the Himalayas” even if you a stuck in Shanghai traffic.

On top of that, there are digital door panels for rear-seat occupants that appear to be suspended in midair and are used to operate the electrically actuated doors, the central locking system, and the electric windows. VW also claims that each passenger is also able to individually regulate his or her climate zone. Kids, you know what this means — no more fighting!

Another amazing feature is the illuminated panoramic roof with a virtual blind that is opened and closed by gesture control.

“A carpet of light produced by LED strips then glides across the roof liner, thus brightening up the interior. The strips of light in the roof are visible from the outside, too. The gesture control system’s commands are similar to those for a traditional sliding roof: a short, sharp movement of the hand opens or closes the blind completely, while a slow gesture on the other hand moves the carpet of light seamlessly until it reaches the desired position.”

VW also says the I.D. Crozz will also able to send and receive packages, while you are out and about — perhaps taking your jet pack in for servicing.

According to Volkswagen, the 18.2 cubic foot trunk acts as the post box for a new “delivery service” where “an agent is able to locate the car by GPS and is granted temporary permission to open the trunk via an app. The owner of the I.D. Crozz is then notified via an app or e-mail as soon as the parcel has been delivered.”

Oh, imagine the security issues with that one. Volkswagen says it is currently developing a fleet of electric vehicles that will start full production in a few years.

“By 2025, we want to have sales of pure electric vehicles up to one million units a year. The I.D. Crozz will play a key role in that. Production will start in 2020,” said Herbert Diess, VW chairman of the board of Management, in a release.

We can’t wait. Hopefully, at the next big auto show, we can expect to see a Volkswagen that can even fly itself too. Give Elon Musk a call; maybe he can give you a hand with that.