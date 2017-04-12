Volkswagen I.D. Crossover Concept Teased

Volkswagen is gearing up to launch more than 30 new battery electric vehicles by 2025, and it’s hard to imagine the lineup not including a crossover. At the Shanghai auto show later this month, the automaker will provide a deeper look into its electric future with its third I.D. concept, a crossover with coupe-like styling.

A series of teaser images reveal the crossover will bear a unique design from the rest of the I.D. lineup. Purple appears to be a major theme, considering the color of the headlights and the stripes running across the transparent roof.

Like other I.D. concepts, the crossover anticipates autonomous driving technology, which is advanced enough to warrant a retractable steering wheel that folds into the cockpit when not in use. Drivers can activate autonomous mode with a simple push on the VW logo on the steering wheel.

Equipped with all-wheel drive, the crossover is capable not only in the city but also over “rough terrain,” VW says. The model comes with a fully electric drivetrain and is able to achieve a range on par with gasoline-powered cars, the automaker also promises.

VW debuted its first I.D. concept, an electric hatch, at the Paris auto show in 2016. A production version is slated to arrive in 2020, and its fully autonomous tech should be ready five years later. Earlier this year at the Detroit auto show, VW brought out the I.D. Buzz concept, which could signal the revival of the Microbus, albeit in electric form.