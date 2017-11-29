Volkswagen Confirms Production Variant of the I.D. Crozz EV Crossover Concept for the U.S.

German uber-automaker Volkswagen is doubling-down on its electric future with billions of dollars in investments, with one eye trained squarely on the tricky U.S. market. At this year’s LA auto show, VW flipped the switch on the existing I.D. Crozz concept, confirming the crossover for U.S. production and giving us a glimpse at what the U.S. can expect to see from VW’s electrified toil.

Alongside the rather goofy I.D. Buzz concept, the oddly named I.D. Crozz is the second model confirmed for production that was designed from the ground up with an electric drivetrain, riding on the electric-only MEB platform. The Crozz presented at the show isn’t exactly production-ready, but it is a good mock-up of what we can reasonably expect to see hit the market around 2020.

We first saw the I.D. Crozz back in April at the Shanghai auto show, but was unsure of its future at the time. Now, with an 83 kWh battery pack, combined 302 hp and “over 300 miles” of range, the resulting production crossover should prove to be competitive within the growing EV niche.

If the crossover shape isn’t to your taste, the Crozz is scheduled to launch aside a similar, as-of-yet unnamed sedan. Hold out two more years, and you’ll get a shot at the funky I.D. Buzz bus slated for a 2022 release.