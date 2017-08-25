As Volkswagen tries to move forward from its diesel woes by focusing on electric vehicles, the brand has reason to celebrate this week. Volkswagen’s 150 millionth vehicle, a blue Golf GTE, rolled off the line in Wolfsburg, Germany.

It took Volkswagen 80 years to achieve the milestone. Since the company was founded in 1937, it has built vehicles at more than 50 sites in 14 countries around the world.

Not only does the anniversary car celebrate Volkswagen’s commitment to electrified vehicles, but it also highlights the Golf’s crucial role in reaching the big “150.” By 2013, Volkswagen had sold 30 million Golf models, and with the continued rollout of the seventh generation, that number has risen to more than 34 million.

The brand has also built 17 million Polos, 19.5 million Jettas, and more than 20 million Passats over the course of its history. The old Volkswagen Beetle was another prominent model that shaped the car’s post-war history, with 21.5 million units built before production halted in Mexico in 2003.

The massive Wolfsburg plant has contributed significantly to VW’s milestone. The factory has built more than 44 million vehicles since production began at the plant 72 years ago.

Today, Volkswagen has more than 60 models in its stable. It will launch more than 10 vehicles worldwide this year alone. Starting in 2020, VW will bring out its I.D. electric vehicles, and it aims to have 1 million EVs out on the road by 2025.