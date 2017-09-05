/ Volkswagen Amarok Dark Label and Aventura Exclusive Concept Head to Frankfurt

Despite a voracious appetite for anything and everything lifted with an open-air cargo bed, there’s a surprising number of trucks that aren’t sold stateside. Most of these are midsize or smaller, deemed not appropriate for our big truck, big roads buying mentality. Despite this, it stings when we see a cool limited edition truck we’re not privy to, like the new Volkswagen Amarok Dark Label set to debut later this month in Frankfurt.

We’ve long bemoaned the Amarok’s absence in the U.S., only vicariously enjoying the truck through the online configurator. VW’s not making this any easier, especially with the forthcoming Dark Label edition. Similar to the ubiquitous Midnight Edition trucks from Chevrolet, the Dark Label dims the exterior of the truck with “Indium Grey Matte” paint.

Trim is darkened as well, with black sill pipes, matt black styling bar, matte-black door handles, side mirrors, smoked chrome grille inserts, and special wheels finished in anthracite. Inside, new black headliner and embroidered floor mats add duskiness to the cockpit.

Next to the Dark Label, VW will roll out the new Amarok Aventura Exclusive style concept. The Aventura’s powertrain isn’t confirmed, but VW does admit the truck packs additional power, now up to 254 hp. VW is coy on what kind of torque this puts out, but says the Aventura has “increased torque.”

Visually, the concept is sportier than a regular Amarok. The Tumeric Yellow Metallic paint, along with bright chrome fixtures to the cargo box, grille, and rear bumper adds flash, while a black leather interior features contrasting Tumeric stitching as well.

Look for the two trucks to debut side-by-side at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show.