2018 Ram Laramie Longhorn Southfork Edition is Made Exclusively for Texans

Ahead of the State Fair of Texas, Ram Trucks has introduced the latest and greatest (Texas-only) Laramie Longhorn pickup truck, the Southfork Edition which has been jam-packed with luxury and technology to make traversing the long hauls of Texas’ highways and ranching more bearable.

According to Ram Trucks, the Laramie Longhorn Southfork Edition offers more opulent interior trim and even more luxury, technology, refinement, and capability. Inside, this includes a new Canyon Brown and Light Frost Beige Natura Plus 100 percent full-grain leather seat options, as well as leather wrapped A- and B-pillar grab handles.

Additionally, there’s a Walnut-trimmed steering wheel, suede headliner, a glove box plaque that denotes it is a special edition, a host of trim pieces that appear galvanized, ash accents, and Ruby Red stitching.

As far as technology goes, the Ram Laramie Longhorn Southfork Edition features FCA’s newest generation of Uconnect displayed through an 8.4-inch touchscreen with Navigation, 4G WiFi capability, and Apple’s CarPlay and Android’s Auto functionality.

The most noticeable new piece on the truck’s exterior is the tailgate that gets a stretched “Longhorn” badge in shiny chrome. Owners will also be able to spec their Laramie Longhorn Southfork Editions in all of the current colors, as well as a two-tone option.

Mike Manley, the head of Jeep and Ram brands, said, “Along with increased capability, technology and efficiency, Ram is constantly looking for ways to create more comfort and refinement for our customers. The new Laramie Longhorn Southfork edition is another example on how we deliver the most luxurious pickups in the industry. Additionally the new Heavy Duty Lone Star Silver edition builds upon the original Texas-only pickup and demonstrates Ram’s commitment to America’s largest truck market.”

The new Ram Laramie Longhorn Southfork Edition will be available throughout the Ram lineup, including the 1500, 2500, and 3500, and will be available in 4×2 and 4×4, Crew Cab and Mega cab, and either in a short box or long box. MSRP starts at $52,615 for the standard 1500 models, while 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty models start at $57,015.

Furthermore, the Ram Laramie Longhorn Southfork Edition will have a long list of available options to personalize the truck to each owner’s individual needs.

However, as stated previously, the Ram Longhorn Southfork Edition will only be available in Texas, so if one tickles your fancy, it may be time to head deep into the heart of Texas.