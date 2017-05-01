Vin Diesel Stars in New Dodge “Brotherhood of Muscle” Ads

If you’ve seen any of the last four movies in “The Fast and the Furious” franchise, you’ve probably noticed they’re heavy on the FCA product placements – especially when it comes to Dodge products. It should come as no surprise then that “Fate of the Furious” star and producer Vin Diesel is now selling Dodges directly in a series of ads that went live today.

Diesel stars in three new ads where he pitches the Dodge brand as a kind of club called “The Brotherhood of Muscle.” The ads feature R/T Scat Pack versions of both the Dodge Charger and Challenger (along with T/A, Daytona, SRT 392, and Hellcat variants), the new Durango SRT, and even a Dodge Journey at one point. Diesel paints the Dodge brand as a refuge for “everyone the world deems too wild and restless,” drivers who are “unhinged” and “fearless.” This edgy stance is nothing new for Dodge, which previously ran ads featuring senior citizens doling out unexpected life advice. Diesel’s appearance in the new campaign evokes his character Dominic Toretto from “The Fast and Furious” movies without mentioning his name or the franchise.

Curiously absent in these new ads is Dodge’s latest buzz machine, the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. Mockups resembling the Demon appeared in “The Fate of the Furious” but were never referred to by name. Dodge is limiting production of the wide-body Challenger, which makes 840 hp on race gas, to just 3,300 units. These are only the first ads in the “Brotherhood of Muscle” campaign, so there’s still time for the Demon to make an appearance.

