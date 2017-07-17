2005 Mercedes-Benz G55 AMG Gets New Game by Vilner

More Maybach and less Mercedes is what the owner of a 2005 Mercedes-Benz G55 AMG wanted from Bulgaria’s Art Studio Vilner.

“Remake the interior with the quality level and feel of the new G650 Maybach Landaulet,” was the London-based owner’s specific request.

A tall order for most tuners, but considering that only 99 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulets will be available for sale this year for over $550,000 a pop — it seems like a fine and affordable upgrade for an aging G55.

For starters, the luxury SUV received a matte black wrap all around, along with Vilner’s chrome signature up front and around back.

The old school G55 still packs a 5.5-liter supercharged V-8 engine under its hood that delivers 476 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque.

But where the ungraded five-seater really shines is in its new interior. A closer look inside reveals an intricate “G” chess pattern throughout the boxy SUV and a generous addition of rich, chocolaty leather.

Apparently, the owner is both a fan of the strategic game and also has a sweet tooth for Ritter Sport chocolate.

Now the SUV’s plusher seats feature fine soft Cocoa Brown-Orange leather with black trim on the sides. The steering wheel sports a black piano lacquer for the top and plenty of thick leather for the rest of the wheel.

All of the interior trim also received a splash of black piano lacquer, the dash is wrapped in black leather, and the sun visors receive black and soft Cocoa Brown-Orange Alcantara. Even the seat belts were replaced with Morello Red ones for more of a visual contrast.

Vilner says that almost every surface is soft on touch because of additional padding between the leather and the base. In addition, soft padding is also used under the G55’s Alcantara roof liner.

While you probably won’t mistake it for a Maybach on the street, the latest luxurious interior upgrade by Vilner certainly comes close and looks tasty too.