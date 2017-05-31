Vilner Breathes New Life Into a 1998 Audi TT

When the owner of this 1998 Audi TT roadster asked Vilner Studio, a small team of Bulgarian designers and engineers, to bring some youth back to his car, this was their answer. The designers wanted to inject new life into the convertible without straying too far from its original spirit.

New brown and black leather dominates the interior. The seat backs feature a repeating pattern of the Audi TT logo. Vilner brought the rally blue paint inside the car, using blue Alcantara stripes to accent the seats, door panels, and steering wheels.

The center box between seats is also wrapped in brown leather and the center console is painted the same color to match. Vilner’s designers wrapped the small plastic pucks at the foot of each headrest in opaque leather as a finishing detail.

Power comes from a turbocharged 1.8-liter inline 4-cylinder engine that produces 180 hp and 183 lb-ft of torque. Power reaches the front wheels through a five-speed manual transmission.

Exterior changes by Vilner are minimal; the owner had already installed modifications prior to the redesign. Vilner added its touch with LED headlights and taillights. Also, the Vilner signature and TT logo appear in gloss black.

No details on pricing were provided, but it appears to be money well spent to us.