Vilner’s Honey Bronze Mercedes-Benz CLA250

Need an upgrade for your entry-level CLA to stand apart from the crowd? Check out Vilner Art Studio’s latest pet project for a 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA250.

The owner of this particular Mercedes gave the Bulgarian customizer total control of its unique upgrade. Of course there was a catch — the cost of the job could not exceed 20% of the car’s original purchase price, which we estimate to be roughly in the $35,000 to $40,000 range.

Fair enough, so Vilner kept the exterior mostly stock and focused more on the interior of the CLA.

Up front, the CLA’s grille gets reworked and the three-pointed star gets a shimmering coat of Gloss Black and Honey Bronze paint. The headlights are left stock and when the car is viewed head on; it looks more muscle car than Mercedes.

Vilner also added foil stripes in Honey Bronze to the sides of the four-door coupe and along the door handles. The car’s 17-inch rims reveal an interesting Gunmetal Light Graphite/Honey Bronze color combination.

Around back, the rear lights have been darkened and now seem to glow fiendishly —a much needed improvement. The rear diffuser gets a touch of Honey Bronze and the trunk lid touts Vilner’s signature.

Under the hood, the CLA 250 Coupe packs a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cyclinder engine that offers an adequate 211 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque.

Inside, the CLA receives a generous dose of Alcantara in two different shades. The ceiling and A- and C-pillars are wrapped in Caramel-colored Alcantara. The B-pillars, sun visors, and edges around the panoramic sunroof are smothered in a more traditional black.

A new technique for the upholstery by Vilner was used for the seats, where a fine perforation with a 3D effect was incorporated. It works and helps keep occupants cool too.

The center console received the sweet, Caramel color treatment and the steering wheel is wrapped in brown leather and hand stitched with blue string. Lastly, the X-shaped air vents received a touch of Honey Bronze to help mark the spot.