Kia Forte and Lamborghini Aventador Face-Off

Normally, consumers would cross-shop the new Kia Forte with rivals including the Honda Civic, Ford Focus, or Toyota Corolla. But in a new video, Kia pits its compact sedan against a much more aspirational car, to put it mildly. And the results aren’t disastrous as you’d expect.

In the cheeky video, the Forte joins a Lamborghini Aventador on the track, but fortunately for Kia, this isn’t a real track test. Kia touts the more practical qualities of the Forte. Sure, the Lambo may be quicker, but the Forte has “real doors.” You also won’t find a touchscreen, smart trunk, or wireless charging on the $400,000-plus supercar.

The 2019 Kia Forte debuted at the Detroit auto show this week. It’s now in its third generation, and some of the biggest changes include a new exterior design with a grille inspired by the one on the Stinger. It looks a little sportier but has grown 3.2 inches in length. Like the previous model, the Forte packs a 2.0-liter inline-four making 147 hp and 132 lb-ft of torque.

Check out the video below for a fun but totally biased look at how the Forte compares to the Aventador.