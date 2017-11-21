Billy Joel, Nas, and Nicki Minaj Roll Out for Velocity’s ‘Unique Rides’

Even the most well known members of the entertainment industry have dream cars that simply can’t be bought from a dealership.

That’s where Velocity’s “Unique Rides” comes into play. Host Will Castro and his crew, Team Unique, build cars fit for their stars and any other clients looking to add some flavor to their ride.

The show for car enthusiasts is now in its third season. The season premiere kicks off with a 1988 Mercedes-Benz 190 E commissioned by hip-hop artist, Nas.

The episode will also feature a 2017 Mustang GT build commissioned by one of Castro’s previous customers on a tight two-week timeline.

David Lee, Velocity VP of production and development says, “Will has outdone himself this season with a wide range of vehicle customizations and top-level clients, putting his classic Team Unique touch on each and every project. He and Team Unique knock it out of the park making the clients’ automotive dreams become reality.”

Other celebrity builds for this season include a 1994 Mustang Cobra for Mario Lopez, a 1962 Jaguar Mark II for Grammy-winning singer Billy Joel, and a 2004 Jeep TJ for TV host Adrienne Bailon, a 2017 Cadillac Escalade for Don Omar of the “Fast & Furious,” a 2017 Audi A7 for NFL running back Jalen Richard, and a 2018 Karma Revero for rapper and actor Ice-T.

Catch the season premiere of “Unique Rides” on Velocity on Wednesday, December 6 at 9 pm ET/PT.

Photos courtesy of Velocity.