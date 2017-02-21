Updated Gemballa Avalanche Slides Into 2017 Geneva Auto Show

Forget what you may remember about the 385-horsepower Gemballa Avalanche that was first introduced in the mid-1980s and feast your eyes on the latest reincarnation, which is based on a 991 Porsche Turbo.

Just in case a stock 911 Turbo with 540 horsepower and a 0-60 mph time of 2.9 seconds isn’t quite enough car for you, that is.

“We will be presenting two supercars in Geneva, the Gemballa Avalanche and Gemballa GTR 780 EVO-R, which both set new standards in performance and style. They are also set to break some records,” Gemballa CEO Steffen Korbach boasts in a release.

Korbach acquired the brand after founder Uwe Gemballa’s untimely death in 2010 and became the CEO of the high-end German tuner company last year.

No images are currently available of the Gemballa GTR 780 EVO-R, but the personalized purple Porsche that is the Avalanche sports plenty of modifications and performance bits to make it look and go faster.

Up front, the Avalanche boasts a custom hood with a scoop and lots of carbon-fiber trim from the front air intakes to the rear end. It looks like the door scoops have been modified substantially to increase rear brakes and engine cooling as well.

Around back is an aggressive, three-tiered fixed rear spoiler that makes the supercar look poised for a warp-speed takeoff.

“With an uncompromising design, extreme performance of [809 horsepower] and primal torque of more than [700 lb-ft], the Gemballa Avalanche is an indefinable creation of engine sounds, power, and acceleration to blast you across the horizon,” Gemballa claims.

Pricing and other details related to the car were not announced, but a 911 Turbo will set you back at least $160,000. Just add lots of cash to that number if you want to stand apart from the more sedate crowd.

The latest Gemballas will make their debut at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show, which runs March 9 to 19.