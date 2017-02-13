Upcoming Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV Spied Winter Testing

It looks like the Bentley Bentayga won’t have the luxury SUV crown for much longer, at least not without a fight. The upcoming Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV was once again spied during testing, this time in a frosty winter environment. Following a preview earlier last year, this is one of the best looks we’ve gotten at the all-terrain Rolls.

Not much is known about the Cullinan, but it’s safe to expect the SUV will offer the same level of luxury found in the Rolls-Royce Phantom and Ghost sedans. Visually, the camouflaged prototype wears roughly the same proportions as a full-size Range Rover. Around front, Rolls’ trademark upright radiator grille continues the tradition.

Underneath the slab-sided styling likely beats one of Rolls’ twin-turbocharged V-12 engines, sending power to all four wheels through an automatic transmission. We imagine it’s unlikely owners will be rock crawling in their very, very expensive SUV, but the Cullinan could prove to be quite capable off-road.

Aside from the Bentayga, the Cullinan will be the only other SUV available in the segment until the upcoming launches of Aston Martin’s DBX and Mercedes-Maybach’s yet-to-be-named SUV. The recently announced Mercedes-Maybach G650 fits the bill, but that a limited-volume offering won’t be around to rub shoulders with the Cullinan.

Take a look at the future of Rolls-Royce in the photo gallery below.