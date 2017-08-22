Upcoming Jeep Wrangler-Based Pickup Will Offer Diesel Power

More details have spilled regarding the Jeep Wrangler-based pickup thanks to the obsessed sleuths at Jeep Scrambler Forum, a sister site to JL Wrangler Forums. One of the key details that the forum revealed after searching a sales code on FCA’s database is that the Wrangler-based pickup will be powered by a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6 with a stop/start system. However, the search on FCA’s dealer system also indicated that the updated Pentastar V-6 and the 2.0-liter turbo-four from the upcoming Hurricane engine family will not be available on the Wrangler-based pickup and transmission choices weren’t shown.
The forum also uncovered that the Wrangler-based pickup, which could be called Scrambler, will come with a choice of three different removable roofs including a three-piece black or body-colored roof, and a Sunrider premium soft top. In addition to the different roofs, the Wrangler-based pickup will feature a longer frame measuring 205 inches in length, which is longer than the 172-inch frame on the upcoming Wrangler Unlimited. Forum members also pointed out that the Wrangler-based pickup features a Dana 12-bolt axle and differential, indicating that it will have a stronger frame for increased payload and more towing capacity over the Wrangler.
Expected to arrive a year after the next-generation JL Wrangler and Wrangler Unlimited debut, the Wrangler-based pickup will be the Jeep brand’s first truck in awhile. In the past, Jeep produced a number of pickups including the CJ-8 Scrambler, the Gladiator, the Jeepster Commando, the FC series, and the Willys-Overland 4×4 truck. Jeep also revived the Gladiator name on a Wrangler-based truck concept. In early 2016, Jeep boss Mike Manley confirmed that the Wrangler-based pickup had been confirmed for production and is expected to arrive by 2020. The truck will be built alongside the Wrangler SUV at FCA’s plant in Toledo, Ohio.
