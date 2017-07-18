Upcoming Ferrari SUV Reportedly Won’t Have “Visible” Rear Doors

At this point, the dystopian age of a Ferrari SUV isn’t an “if,” but a “when.” Despite going against everything the Italian automaker stands for, it sounds like engineers and execs are doing their best to keep the forthcoming SUV as “Ferrari” as possible, at least according to a new report from Autocar, who claims the rear doors of the high-rider won’t be immediately visible.

Autocar says while Ferrari continues to tell investors there are no plans for a four-door model, sedan or otherwise, the so-called FUV (Ferrari Utility Vehicle) is still on track for a 2021 launch. Instead of four doors, Maranello plans on designing a setup with “a clever hidden arrangement.”

A Ferrari SUV should come as a surprise to no one, especially considering the current marketplace that sees day-over-day dips in traditional sedan and car sales in favor of crossovers and SUVs. Of course, Ferrari is far from the first traditional sports-car marque to plan a high-performance SUV. Porsche kicked things off with the Cayenne, Maserati recently launched the Levante, and Aston Martin is working through development of the high-riding DBX. If supreme luxury is more your thing, Bentley is courting celebrities with the $300,000 Bentayga, while Rolls-Royce prepares its Cullinan SUV.

When the FUV does inevitably arrive, don’t expect it to be a shrinking violet. Power will likely come from either a twin-turbocharged V-8 or a V-12 with power outputs potentially reaching up to the 800-hp mark. Like the current four-seat GTC4Lusso, passenger legroom and amenities will be ample. Autocar says the FUV will likely cost upwards of $270,000 and sell between 2,000 and 3,000 units per year.