Ferrari 488 GTO Reportedly Will Be Faster Than a LaFerrari

The Ferrari 488 GTB is a very good driver’s car. But just because it’s already fantastic doesn’t mean it can’t improve. And if the latest alleged leak is to be believed, Ferrari has an updated version in the works that will take everything we love about the 488 GTB and make it even better. It’s even rumored to be faster than the LaFerrari hypercar.

The fan site Ferrari Photo Page claims it was recently contacted by an anonymous insider who attended a private preview of the car Ferrari called the “Sport Special Series.” Even better, this tipster was able to capture photos of the slide show that reveal quite a few details of the upcoming even-more-hardcore 488, most likely called the 488 GTO.

You can head to the page for a closer look at the images, but according to the presentation, this new car will get the most powerful V-8 ever put into a production Ferrari. No specific figures were given, but a previous report suggests it will make more than 700 hp. The engine will be derived from the one found in the 488 Challenge race car and 10 percent lighter than the one in the regular 488. It will also offer a “unique track-like sound” that we can’t wait to hear.

Expect the Sport Special Series coupe to be lighter, too, not simply more powerful. The presentation claims the glovebox has been removed, the floor will be made of aluminum, and the wheels will be 40 percent lighter than standard alloy rims. The hood, both bumpers, and the spoiler will all be carbon fiber. To further reduce weight, carbon fiber will be used extensively throughout the cabin, giving this car more carbon fiber than Ferrari has ever used on a full-production vehicle.

To continue Ferrari’s quest to make sure this car offers a “race-like experience even to non-professional drivers,” it will get a GTE-inspired diffuser, an active spoiler, racing-oriented transmission programming, an “extremely direct steering ratio,” and Michelin Sport Cup 2 tires. Overall, the 488 GTO is said to be 20 percent more aerodynamic than the 488 GTB.

Put it all together, and Ferrari Photo Page‘s source says the new 488 will be faster than the LaFerrari. For any version of the 488 to be able to compete with Ferrari’s hybrid hypercar in any way is definitely impressive, but it still isn’t clear what “faster” means in this context. Will the 488 GTO be able to beat the LaFerrari’s 220-mph top speed? Will it be able to lap a specific track with a faster time than the LaFerrari? Did the source mix up the terms “faster” and “quicker,” meaning the new GTO can out-accelerate the LaFerrari over a certain distance?

Hopefully, Ferrari will answer those questions for us when the 488 GTO is officially revealed, most likely at the Geneva Motor Show in March.