U.S.-Spec 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Revealed in Detroit

Volkswagen revealed the all-new long-wheelbase 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV for the U.S. at the 2017 Detroit auto show today. A third-row is now available for the Tiguan for the first time. The long-wheelbase Tiguan was previously shown at the 2016 Frankfurt auto show.

The new Tiguan is based on the same Modular Transverse Matrix (MQB) architecture as the Atlas. Its 209.9-inch wheelbase and 185.2-inch overall length represent an increase of 4.4 inches and 10.7 inches, respectively over the current Tiguan. Volkswagen says that cargo space has increased up to 57 percent. The longer wheelbase allows for sliding second-row bench as well as optional third-row seating.

In addition to the longer wheelbase and length, Volkswagen says the MQB chassis allows for a wider and lower stance. Benefits include a 26-degree approach angle as well as a lower cargo lift-in height.

The exterior adopts Volkswagen’s current design language and LED exterior lighting Optional exterior features include a panoramic moonroof and foot-activated power lift gate.

Inside, base Tiguan models feature a rhombus pattern on its cloth seats. The automaker’s new Digital Cockpit Display is optional on the Tiguan and features a reconfigurable display. Other available features include a Fender Premium Audio System and Volkswagen’s Car-Net suite of connected vehicle services including App-Connect technology with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink.

The new long-wheelbase Tiguan is available with an eight-way power driver’s seat, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel. The aforementioned sliding second-row seat is split 40:20:40 and can slide a total of seven inches fore and aft. The available third-row seat is standard with front-drive and optional with all-wheel-drive.

Standard safety features include rearview camera and Automatic post-Collision Braking System – said to be a segment exclusive features. Available driver assistance tech includes Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking (Front Assist) with Pedestrian Monitoring; Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert; and Lane Departure Warning (Lane Assist).

Power for the new long-wheelbase 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan comes from the automaker’s turbocharged 2.0-liter TSI I-4 making 184 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic. The available 4Motion all-wheel-drive system features Active Control all-wheel-drive with four driving modes for various terrain.