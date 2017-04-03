U.S.-Spec 2018 Subaru Crosstrek to Debut in New York

The 2018 Subaru Crosstrek will make its U.S. debut at the 2017 New York Auto Show this month. Subaru’s redesigned SUV uses the company’s all-new global platform, which increases the rigidity of the body structure by 70 percent.

Subaru’s compact SUV sports the brand’s hexagonal grille, hawk-eye headlights, and larger wheel wells with black side- and wheel-arch cladding. It looks ready for a little off-road action, too.

Under the hood, the Crosstrek gets a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine that offers 152 hp — up from 148 hp. The Boxer engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission or a continuously variable transmission (CVT) with paddle shifters and a seven-speed manual mode. The CVT offers a driver-selectable X-mode for slippery roads and steep inclines.

Active torque vectoring to help reduce understeer is now standard on all trim levels — base, premium, and limited. The 2018 Crosstrek will go on sale this summer.

The compact Crosstrek’s wheelbase grows by 1.2 inch to 104.9 inches. Subaru says it is also 0.6-in. longer and 0.9- in. wider than the outgoing model. It rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels and offers 8.7 inches of ground clearance.

Subaru’s standard EyeSight system includes adaptive cruise control, automatic pre-collision braking, lane departure, and sway warning. Blind spot detection with lane keep assist and rear cross traffic alert are also available.

If you need more tech, there’s high beam assist and new steering responsive headlights offered, that can illuminate curves as the SUV steers into. It’s a handy option for those twisty back roads.

Inside is a larger cargo area with 60/40 split flat folding seat seats and a wider rear gate opening. There’s also a 6.5-inch touchscreen that’s Android Auto and Apple CarPlay friendly and Harman/Kardon premium audio is available in the Crosstrek for the first time.

The Crosstrek can be seen at the 2017 New York Auto Show that runs from April 14 – 23.

2018 Subaru Crosstrek Specifications

ON SALE Summer 2017

PRICE $27,000 (base)

ENGINE 2.0L DOHC 16-valve flat-4/152 hp, 148 lb-ft

TRANSMISSION 6-speed manual, continuously variable

LAYOUT 4-door, 5-passenger, front-engine, AWD SUV

EPA MILEAGE 29/33 mpg (city/hwy)

L x W x H 175.8 x 71.0 x 63.6 in

WHEELBASE 104.9 in

WEIGHT 3,200 lb

0-60 MPH N/A

TOP SPEED N/A