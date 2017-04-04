U.S.-Spec 2018 Audi TT RS Priced at $65,875 Ahead of New York Show Debut

The U.S.-spec 2018 Audi TT RS will make its debut next week at the 2017 New York auto show, the German automaker announced today. The sports coupe will go on sale shortly thereafter with a base price of $65,875 — a direct challenge to its corporate cousin, the Porsche 718 Cayman S, among others.

Powering the 2018 TT RS is a turbocharged 2.5-liter I-5 good for 400 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque; peak power is available between 5,850 and 7,000 rpm while peak torque is on offer between 1,700 and 5,850 rpm. Audi claims that the TT RS, which weighs just 3,175 pounds in European trim, can hit 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds (the 350-hp Cayman S needs 4.4 seconds) and a top speed of 155 mph, which can be increased to 174 mph with the optional Dynamics Plus package. Sending that power to all four wheels via the standard Quattro all-wheel-drive system is a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic equipped with a launch-control mode.

It will come rolling on 19-inch wheels standard, though 20-inchers are available. LED lighting is found up front and at rear, with an organic LED setup available for the taillights. A leather/Alcantara steering wheel is standard as are Nappa leather-upholstered heated sport seats and Audi’s virtual cockpit system that includes a 12.3-inch display. Options include navigation and a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen stereo.

Last year, resident racing driver Andy Pilrim had the opportunity to push a European-spec TT RS around Spain’s Jarama circuit as well as some back roads, where he got to try out the launch control.

“To finish the day off, I was excited to try the launch control. Here’s the simple launch procedure: Make sure the car is in Sport mode, put your left foot on the brake, then bury the gas pedal. The revs rise automatically and hold around 3,700 rpm. Pull your foot quickly off the brake pedal when ready to rock. Bang! The RS leaps off the line. It felt very Porsche 911 Turbo-like to me.”

As for the whole car, Pilgrim found the TT RS “a total joy to drive on the frequently deserted roads. Steering was precise, and the chassis allowed numerous line corrections at speed, with no drama. The RS feels fast, and it is fast. I never tired of hearing the sport exhaust’s growl, and the seats are very good with excellent support and comfort on both the racetrack and public roads.”

We have no doubt that the U.S.-spec version will be just as satisfying.