Dodge Debuts Limited Edition Mopar Challengers in Chicago

Debuting at the Chicago Auto Show, Dodge has unveiled two Challengers that help celebrate Mopar on the brand’s performance division’s 80th anniversary. Each special-edition Challenger will receive a host of performance and exterior upgrades as well as a new name—Mopar Dodge Challenger—and a special number plate.

Two Mopar Dodge Challengers will be shown in Chicago, one in Pitch Black/Contusion Blue and another in Pitch Black/Billet Silver. From the factory, each car received a special two-tone paint option, new Mopar 392 logos, Pitch Black accents, a Shaker Hood package finished in Pitch Black, a rear decklid spoiler, 20-inch aluminum wheels, and the exhaust tips from the Challenger Hellcat.

In terms of performance, each uses an updates 6.4-liter 392 HEMI engine that produces 485 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque thanks to an updated cold-air intake, again lifted from the Challenger Hellcat. A six-speed manual transmission backs up the 392 V-8 while a new set of strut tower braces help increase the Challenger’s rigidity. Four-piston Brembo brakes help stop the heavy car.

Inside, both cars are fitted with a set of custom tungsten Mopar logos, tungsten stitching throughout the seats, doors, and additional interior pieces. As mentioned before, it will also come with a serialized Mopar 2017 80th Anniversary badge under the hood. Customers will also get a special Mopar 2017 Owner’s Kit that includes a welcome letter to the brand, the vehicle’s birth certificate, a hand-signed Mopar 2017 rendering, special Mopar booklet, customized acrylic memorabilia showpiece, Mopar valve stem caps, and a Mopar keychain.

Only 160 will be produced, 80 in Pitch Black/Contusion Blue and 80 in Pitch Black/Billet Silver, and will come with a starting price of $55,790, just a few thousand under a Dodge Challenger Hellcat. Those wishing to purchase their piece of Mopar history can when the cars reach dealerships in the next few months.

“Since its birth in 1937, Mopar has evolved from the name of an antifreeze product to a global customer-care brand. The Mopar ’17 Dodge Challenger, our latest limited-edition vehicle, is a testament to this philosophy, showcasing how Mopar assists owners in personalizing all FCA U.S. vehicles,” said Pietro Gorlier, Mopar head of parts and service.