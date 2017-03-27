Video: Twin-Turbo 2006 Ford GT Hits 293.6 MPH at The Texas Mile

Everyone may be clamoring for the new 2017 Ford GT, but it’s the older version that set an impressive benchmark last weekend in The Texas Mile. Reaching 293.6 mph, a 2006 Ford GT set a new standing mile world record, as you can see in the video below.

To help it hit such a high speed over the course of just one mile, the Ford GT received a little help from M2K Motorsports. The team plopped in an Accufab 5.4-liter V-8 with a MoTeC M800 engine control unit and force-fed by two large turbochargers. Motorsports tech company NCS Designs lent a hand for the wiring, tuning, and calibration, while Ahlman Engineering worked on the suspension and aerodynamics.

The finished product was enough to beat the Guinness standing mile record of 283.232 mph. That feat was achieved in October 2012 at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and incidentally, by none other than a 2006 Ford GT.

The Texas Mile takes place on an open stretch of highway in Victoria, Texas. Cars are expected to achieve their top speed in one mile and shut down in the last half-mile. The event started in 2003 has attracted participants from all over the continent, according to The Texas Mile’s website.

Watch the video below to see the modified 2006 Ford GT set a new standing mile world record.