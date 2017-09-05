TVR Sports Car Shows Face Before Big Reveal

We’re just a few days away from witnessing TVR’s long-awaited comeback. The boutique British manufacturer has teased its new sports car ahead of the Goodwood Revival later this week.

As teasers go, this one is quite revealing. An early TVR model sits alongside the new sports car, and you don’t have to squint to see the similarities between the two. The new vehicle has a similar hood shape and grille opening to its ancestor. But not surprisingly, it looks quite a bit bigger.

We still don’t know the name of the car, but it’ll come with a Cosworth-enhanced 5.0-liter V-8 engine making 400 hp per metric ton. Thanks to past teasers, we also know it will also receive a manual transmission. With the help of carbon fiber, TVR has kept weight down to around 2,645 pounds. Drivers should be able to reach 60 mph in less than 4 seconds on the way to a top speed of 200 mph.

The debut comes as TVR celebrates its 70th anniversary. Despite its long run, the company is coming off a major slump. It has been about 10 years since TVR closed the doors on its Blackpool factory in England. A new group of investors bought the company in 2013, and by 2015, TVR confirmed a new sports car was coming in 2017, followed by at least three other new models over the course of a decade.

The TVR sports car will break cover September 8 at the Goodwood Revival.