TVR to Debut New Car at Goodwood Revival

TVR is one of the most well-known small British car manufacturers. For years, it produced leery and beautiful creations that captivated British and world audiences, unfortunately culminating in its closure. Now, the auto manufacturer is back and is getting ready to debut its newest creation at the upcoming Goodwood Revival this September.

According to TVR, the as-of-yet unnamed new car will be unveiled to the public on September 8, at the annual Goodwood Revival. It will mark the first time in the Revival’s history that a manufacturer debut a brand new car at the renowned event. In addition to the new car, TVR is set to celebrate the brand’s 70th anniversary with a display featuring many of its historic cars.

The new car is set to debut with a Cosworth-tuned Ford Coyote V-8 engine developing at least 400 horsepower per ton, and with a 2,645 pound curb weight the motor is going to absolutely scream. TVR stats that 0-60 mph will take less than four seconds, and will be able to hit a top speed of at least 200 mph.

Debuting in the Earls Court building at the Revival, TVR stated that only 500 Launch Edition cars will be produced — at the moment — but a small allocation of those original 500 is being held back until after the public unveiling as to give other customers a chance to check out the car beforehand. Additionally, each will have a starting price around $116,000.

“We are incredibly excited to be unveiling the new car at the Goodwood Revival,” says Les Edgar, TVR’s chairman.

“It’s the first time a global launch of a new car has occurred at the event, and it seems an entirely appropriate place for us to do it, with the marque’s motorsport heritage and an enthusiastic audience of dedicated car fans — and in our 70th anniversary year. After a series of secret private viewings organized for the benefit of existing customers for the new car, we know that we have a surefire hit on our hands, and very much look forward to seeing the public reaction in September.”