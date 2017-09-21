Turn 10 Studios Drops Forza Motorsport 7 Trailer

Forza Motorsport is one of our all-time favorite racing simulators. We’ve spent hours upon hours driving, racing, drifting, and rallying through Forza’s many titles, including its latest edition, Forza Horizon 3.

However, with Forza Motorsport’s newest title, Forza Motorsport 7, we’re ready to lose a week’s worth of work glued to our TVs and only venturing out of our living rooms for bathroom breaks and to order more pizza.

In Forza Motorsport 7, Turn 10 Studios is pulling out all the stops, with this iteration of the game including more than 700 cars from around the world that players will be able to use, customize, and race to their heart’s content.

Additionally, Forza’s has kept the dynamic weather introduced a few titles ago, as well as 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, 30 different tracks, and a brand-new campaign mode.

Some cars available to Forza Motorsport 7 players will include the new Porsche 911 GT2 RS, Ford’s GT race car, period-correct Mercedes-Benz SLRs, a host of insane Lamborghinis like the wild and ridiculous Veneno, and Aston Martin’s Vulcan.

In addition, there’s a host of top-spec race cars from a handful of decades, including Porsche’s now defunct LMP1 919 Hybrid, Can-Am cars from the 1970s, and a set of 1960s Formula 1 cars.

The game will be available September 29 for those who bought early access Ultimate Edition versions of the game. While those opting for the regular-spec version can get their copies October 3.

Digital pre-orders will also get the Hoonigan Car Pack for free for both Forza Horizon and Forza Motorsport 7. This includes Ken Block’s Hoonicorn V2, Baldwin Motorsport’s “Loki” K5 Blazer, the RX-7 Twerkstallion, an RWB Porsche 911 Turbo, Ken Block’s Ford Escort Gymkhana, the Napalm Nova, and a 1955 Bel Air gasser.

Check out the trailer below.