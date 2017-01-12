/ News / Track-Only Lotus Exige Race 380 Revealed
Track-Only Lotus Exige Race 380 Revealed

Top speed 170 mph, 0-60 in 3.2 seconds

Looking for a new Lotus for the track? Look no further than the Exige Race 380, a slightly faster, track-only version of the Sport 380.

Seen here in bumblebee yellow and black, it sports a new front splitter, modified grille, and a bigger motorsport rear wing to help keep it planted on the track.

The British racer packs a 3.5-liter V-6 with 375 horsepower and 302 lb-ft of torque just like the Sport 380. It has a 6-speed sequential transmission, oil cooler, and cassette-type plate limited slip differential.

We are told the latest Lotus can lap the company’s Hethel test track in 1:23.5 seconds and can zip from 0-60 in just 3.2 seconds. Top speed is respectable 170 mph.

Lotus Exige Race 380 Rear Three Quarter

“The Lotus Exige Sport 380 is a real giant slayer on the road, and one of the quickest A to B supercars around. It gave us the ideal platform from which to develop the new Exige Race 380 – a peerless competition car designed to beat the best. By setting its weight below 1000kg, its power to weight is unsurpassed in its class,” said Jean-Marc Gales, Lotus in a release.

“When lapping Hethel, it’s a phenomenal 1.5 seconds faster than the previous Exige Cup R – a massive performance gain. It’s an unparalleled race car that follows the philosophy of Colin Chapman and we can’t wait for customers to experience its capabilities.”

It also gets a full, integrated roll cage, FIA carbon seat, ultra-lightweight polycarbonate side windows, and a set of sticky, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires with alloy wheels.

Lotus announced that the Exige Race 380 will sell for approximately $120,932. It is available for order now and the first production cars are expected to reach lucky buyers by May 2017.

