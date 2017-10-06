Toyota’s GR HV Sports Concept EV to Debut at 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

At this point, it seems like every automaker has announced it will offer electrification across its entire lineup by 2020 or 2025. But while that goal helps automakers meet emissions goals, it doesn’t sound all that fun for enthusiasts.

The Toyota GR HV Sports concept, though, sounds like a car that would make our electrified future a lot less bland.

As far as we can tell, the GR HV is a modified Toyota 86. But it gets a new front and rear end that the Japanese automaker says is inspired by the TS050 hybrid race car, as well as a matte black paint job.

Under the sheetmetal, the race car inspiration continues, with the GR HV getting a performance hybrid system that trickled down from the TS050. Plus, there’s a targa top, which is always cool.

But the GR HV’s most interesting feature is in the cabin. There’s a push-button automatic transmission, but for drivers who want to shift their own gears, there’s also a six-speed H-pattern shifter.

It’s not actually a manual transmission, and there’s no clutch to press, but it would theoretically offer a driving experience closer to what you get with a stick shift. That same shift lever also houses the start button under a fighter-jet–like cover. Maybe it’s a little cheesy, but it’s still a neat trick.

With the engine up front, the battery in the middle, and the power going to the rear, Toyota says it’s able to provide the performance of a genuine sports car while also offering the environmental friendliness of an economy car.

Sadly, there are no official power or performance figures just yet. And with no mention of the potential for production, we have to assume this will stay a concept. Then again, maybe we’ll see some of these same elements in the upcoming Toyota Supra revival.

Look for the Toyota GR HV Sports concept to make its debut at the Tokyo Motor Show later this month.