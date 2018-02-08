Toyota TRD Pro Lineup Gets Foxy for 2019

No, that’s not a weird Jimi Hendrix reference in the headline. Rather, it’s a reference to the Fox shocks fitted to all three 2019 Toyota TRD Pro models, which were just revealed at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show.

Already part of the kit on the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, the 2.5-inch Fox shocks are the main addition to the 2019 Tundra TRD Pro and 4Runner TRD Pro.

On the Tundra, the front shocks feature 46-mm pistons, lift the front end by 2 inches, and increase wheel travel by more than 1.5 inches. Out back you’ll find a 2.5-inch piggyback reservoir and wheel travel that has been increased by more than 2.0 inches. Other additions include Rigid Industries LED fog lights, LED headlights with LED accent lights and a unique black treatment, a new TOYOTA grille, a new hood scoop, a dual TRD Pro exhaust with black chrome exhaust tips, and a TRD Pro 1/4-inch skid plate.

The 2019 4Runner TRD Pro receives the same shocks as the Tundra, albeit with different tuning given the SUV’s different size and weight, as well as the same 1/4-inch skid plate.

The Tacoma wasn’t left out in the cold, however. Toyota added the new TRD Desert Air Intake snorkel to the Tacoma’s option list, which moves the air intake to the top of the cabin. More importantly, it looks really cool. Additionally, Toyota fitted the 2019 Tacoma TRD Pro with the same 1/4-inch skid plate as the other two along a cat-back TRD exhaust accented with a new Black Chrome tip—a setup similar to the Tundra’s.

All three will be offered in your choice of Super White, Midnight Black Metallic or Voodoo Blue. Don’t get too excited yet, however, as the 2019 TRD Pro trio won’t be available until the fall.