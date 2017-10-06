Funky Toyota Tj Cruiser Is Part Van, Part SUV

We miss the FJ Cruiser, and although it won’t fill the void in our hearts, Toyota is about to introduce a Tj Cruiser that exudes the same conquer-anything vibe. The boxy concept vehicle debuts at the Tokyo Motor Show later this month.

Blending elements of an SUV and a van, the Toyota Tj Cruiser aims to be both rugged and roomy. Its large tires, wide haunches, and dirt-resistant exterior coating for the hood, roof, and fenders befit a vehicle sharing a lineage with Toyota’s other “Cruiser” SUVs. Toyota says the model has a “sturdy suspension” and is compatible with both front- and four-wheel drive. A 2.0-liter hybrid system provides motivation for this strange vehicle, although it’s unclear how much power it makes.

Like any good van, the Tj Cruiser is designed to hold all sorts of big items. With the seats folded, you can fit items of about 10 feet in length including surfboards and bikes. Plenty of tie-down points help anchor large objects, and the wide rear opening makes loading and unloading easier. Although it only seats four people, the Tj Cruiser has large sliding doors for easy entry and exit.

The Toyota Tj Cruiser features a simple cockpit design with few buttons. A screen sits in between the driver and front passenger, and an instrument display rests on top of the dash like on other Toyota models.

Why did Toyota name it the Tj Cruiser? Not just to make it sound as close as possible to FJ Cruiser. Toyota says the “T” stands for “toolbox” and the “J” stands for “joy.”