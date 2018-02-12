Toyota Supra Teased for the First Time

After years of speculation and only fleeting glimpses in spy photos, it appears we’ll finally see the Mark V Toyota Supra at the 2018 Geneva auto show in March. Toyota released the first teaser in what’s likely to be a slow drip of details leading up to the Supra’s debut.

The double-bubble roof, slight ducktail lip in the hatch, large rear spoiler, and prominent hips give this away as the upcoming fifth-generation Supra. As you already know, the Supra will share a platform with the BMW Z4, as the two were jointly developed as part of a technology sharing deal. Powertrains are unknown, but the two cars could also share engines. A BMW-sourced turbocharged inline-six would make a lot of sense given the Supra’s history of straight-sixes.

Not only will it share underpinnings with the BMW Z4, but the Supra will be built in the same plant. Magna Steyr’s facility in Graz, Austria, has been confirmed as the production site for both the Z4 and the Supra. As we’ve seen in spy shots and in this teaser image, the Supra will take styling cues from the Toyota FT-1 concept from 2014.

Toyota will take the wraps off the Supra at 3:45 am EST on March 6 in Geneva. Stay tuned for more as we get closer to the Geneva International Motor Show.