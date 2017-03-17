Toyota Supra Poses for the Camera

Our spy photographers caught the Toyota Supra once again wearing design elements borrowed from the FT-1 concept. This time around, the Supra was parked by itself in front of a gas station, providing the perfect opportunity to take some close-up shots.

For the first time, we get a good look at the car’s front end including its large air vents and protruding nose, which could be hiding the same beak we saw on the FT-1 back in 2014. It’s still hard to distinguish the shape of the headlights, as this is one of the many elements Toyota is trying its hardest to hide. Looking at the back of the Supra, we can more clearly see the shape of the double bubble roof and the rear window. Somehow, the ducktail spoiler doesn’t look quite as large in this set of photos.

The Toyota Supra will share a platform with the BMW Z5, which appears to be heading in a different design direction. Both rear-wheel-drive vehicles will be produced by Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria.

Powertrain options for the Toyota Supra remain unknown. It could source turbocharged four- and six-cylinder engines from BMW, or it could use Toyota’s new twin-turbo V-6. A hybrid version could arrive later down the line.

Check out the gallery for more photos of the upcoming Toyota Supra.