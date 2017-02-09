Toyota Sequoia and Tundra TRD Sport, RAV4 Adventure Join Lineup for 2018

Toyota is applying its TRD Sport treatment to its three-row Sequoia utility for the first time ever while adding an Adventure package to the RAV4 compact crossover/utility to give it more “attitude.” The 2018 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport and RAV4 Adventure make their first public appearances Thursday at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show, along with an updated TRD Sport package for an equally updated Tundra pickup truck.

The Tundra and Sequoia are in for a styling update for the 2018 model year and get Toyota Safety Sense-P (TSS-P) features standard across their model lineups. While the ’18 RAV4 isn’t in for a facelift, next year’s model gets standard Trailer Sway Control, Hill-Start Assist Control, and TSS-P.

On the Tundra and Sequoia, Toyota Racing Development adds Sport Tuned Bilstein shocks and TRD-branded front and rear anti-sway bars. The 2018 Toyota Sequoia and Tundra TRD Sport models also come with the 381-horsepower 5.7-liter i-Force V-8 engine, and a choice of rear- or four-wheel-drive. The TRD Sport package is available on both the CrewMax and DoubleCab Tundra bodies.

The 2018 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport gets a new grille and front bumper and adds gloss-black mirror caps, 20-inch alloy black sport wheels, smoked taillamp lenses, black satin TRD Sport and Sequoia badging, black fabric seating for seven (with optional black leather captains chairs, part of the Premium Package), and TRD shift knob and sill protectors and TRD Sport floormats.

Appearance enhancements to the 2018 Toyota Tundra TRD Sport include a mesh grille with a body-color surround, color-keyed mirrors, front and rear bumpers, and hood scoop, 20-inch silver alloy wheels with black accents, LED headlamps with black bezels and daytime running lamps and a TRD Sport bedside graphic. Inside, there’s a TRD shift knob and TRD Sport floormats.

Paint colors are Super White, Magnetic Gray, Midnight Black Pearl, Blazing Blue Pearl, and Barcelona Red Metallic.

The 2018 Toyota RAV4 Adventure gets a Tow Prep Package with upgraded radiator and supplemental engine oil and transmission fluid coolers and a raised suspension.

Butching up the RAV4 Adventure’s exterior styling are large overfender flares, 18-inch, 235/55R-18 tires on five-spoke black alloy wheels, lower body guards, black headlamp bezels, black foglamp surround, roof racks, and Adventure badging. Inside, you’ll find a leather-wrapped shift knob, a 120-volt, 100-watt power outlet in the cargo space, Adventure door-sill protectors, and Adventure floor and cargo mats. Alas, no early bird deals on the special 2018 Toyota Sequoia, Tundra or RAV4. They’re due in showrooms this September.