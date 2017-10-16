Toyota Previews Two Concept-i Variants Ahead of Tokyo Debut

Following the 2017 CES debut of the Toyota Concept-i, the Japanese automaker revealed a smaller, city friendly Concept-i RIDE showcar. This new concept, along with a new upright scooter, will take the stage at the upcoming 2017 Tokyo Motor Show.

Much like the first Concept-i, the new RIDE concept gives us a glance at the future of mobility, offering a layout that is designed to offer everyone mobility, including wheelchair users. Inside, the main pilot’s seat slides to the entrance door, allowing wheelchair users to transition easily. The gullwing doors provide more ingress space, and the rear area of the RIDE offers storage for the wheelchair.

In place of traditional controls, the RIDE is operated through the use of joystick, removing the need for pedals and steering wheel. For those who are not comfortable with the environment, Toyota’s AI Agent gives passengers an in-depth look at their surroundings. Like the first Concept-i, the RIDE is powered by a fully electric powertrain.

The new Concept-i WALK is Toyota’s take on sidewalk mobility. It’s almost a pseudo-Segway, albeit without the body-weight controls. Traditional hand controls offer any user to easily navigate congested city sidewalks, and provides an easier way to travel short distances in urban environments.

Look for all three concepts on the showfloor of the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show later this month.